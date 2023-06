CARPINTERIA, Calif.-A local theatre is celebrating a milestone

The Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria is 95 years young or old, whichever one prefers.

On Friday night supporters celebrated with an anniversary show.

The theater's name that was changed over the years was eventually changed back.

The name means palace in Spanish.

Upcoming events include improv nights and concerts

For information visit https://www.thealcazar.org