The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair

VENTURA, Calif.-The Beach Boys featuring Mike Love and John Stamos attracted the largest crowd so far this summer to The Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Fans of all ages arrived early and waited for the grandstand to open on Monday.

Love opened the show by saying, "Thank you for coming out, Ventura County Fair, oh yes, what a beautiful thing to be invited back."

It was a family affair, too. Love brought his daughter on stage for a song and Stamos had his son hang out near his drum set.

The bass drum featured a large photo of the late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Stamos made a point of honoring those he missed including his Full House sitcom co-star Bob Saget.

They played a video showing The Beach Boys making guest appearances on the show that creating a new younger generation of fans.

"When the grieving starts to fade you just have to be grateful for the moments that you had with them, right," said Stamos.

The actor and musician talked about the reason people love The Beach Boys.

"Optimism and hope and joy, that is in every single lyric, every single song, every melody and they all paint the American dream," said the actor who played guitar and drums during the concert.

They performed hit after hit including a two song encore.

After the band took a bow Stamos gave Love a big hug.

Fair concerts are free with the price of fair admission.

