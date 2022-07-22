Movin’, groovin’, dining and music brings out thousands to Santa Barbara’s Concerts in the Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Concerts in the Park music series is drawing thousands to Santa Barbara's Chase Palm Park for four shows this summer.

They are held Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Grand Meadow at the mountainside of the park.

Admission is free. The event is coordinated by the city of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.

Many people come hours earlier and lay down their blankets and chairs to secure a prime location.

By the time the shows start, they've already arrived with their friends and others around them, in many cases with a picnic style dining experience.

The shows have been very interactive.

The audience is often off their blankets and on the lawn in front of the performers.

This year's show schedule opened with the 80's cover band, the Molly Ringwald Project, followed by blues and R&B with Blue Breeze, and Thursday night it was Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries playing oldies. The final show will be July 28 with the Pepe Marquez band right before the city celebrates Old Spanish Days the following week.

These shows have been a good fit for those who are not traveling this summer or are on a tight budget. They are family-friendly, highly entertaining, and a chance for the community to share the park open space.

Many new friendships have been made.

Those with COVID-19 concerns have the room to enjoy the show with safe spacing and it's one of the few venues left at no cost that offer this activity.

For more information go to: Concerts in the Park

.