Ellen DeGeneres: proud of what she, daytime TV show achieved

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres is proud of what she’s accomplished in nearly two decades as a daytime TV host, but she’s ready to say goodbye. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will air its last original episodes next week, Monday through Thursday. Among the guests: Jennifer Lawrence, Mila Kunis and Bruno Mars, with Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink on the Thursday, May 26, finale. DeGeneres says her approach to the show was to give the audience something fun and occasionally serious. She also acknowledges that who she is counted too: a TV host who is part of the LGBTQ community and was accepted by viewers.