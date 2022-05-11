Miranda Sings appears on stage during Little Shop of Horrors at San Marcos High in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Little Shop of Horrors cast at San Marco High School in Santa Barbara welcomed a famous alumna on stage on Saturday night.

Comedian Colleen Mae Ballinger who has made a name for herself online as Miranda Sings joined the cast for a laugh.

She sang her own tune and then got swallowed up by Audrey, the Venus Fly Trap.

Parent Kathryn Roberts caught it all on video and shared the moment with cast members who also appeared at the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board meeting this week.

There are three more shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be bought at the door or online at http://www.smhstheaterdept.com