Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscars slap

By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Rock received several standing ovations before he told one joke at his first comedy show since Will Smith slapped him in the face onstage at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the slap to the sold out crowd Wednesday in Boston, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened.” Ticket prices to Rock’s shows skyrocketed after Smith took to the awards stage Sunday and slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith striking Rock. Its board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith.