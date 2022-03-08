SBIFF honors Penelope Cruz with Montecito Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – It seems fitting that on International Women's Day, Penelope Cruz will pick up the Montecito Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

This isn't the first time Cruz has been honored at the festival.

In 2008 Cruz was recognized for her performance in Woody Allen's "Vicky Christina Barcelona."

She went on to win the Oscar for the film.

This year she is up for another Academy Award for her performance in Pedro Almodovar's "Parallel Mothers" or "Madres Paralelas."

The Montecito Award is meant to honor Cruz for her contribution to film.

She is expected to walk the red carpet with her acclaimed husband, Javier Bardem.

Bardem is up for another Oscar, too, for his role in "Being the Ricardos."

On Thursday, he will pick up the Maltin Modern Master Award at SBIFF.

The duo live in Madrid, Spain and plan to stay and enjoy Santa Barbara between their tributes.

Amy Bouchon of Bouchon Santa Barbara said she is too busy to attend, but she is thrilled her diners can enjoy a meal before attending tributes steps away at the Arlington.

Fans are welcome to watch the arrivals around 7 p.m. outside the Arlington Theatre on State Street.

There are also tickets available for $28 at the box office or online at SBIFF.org

The event starts at 8 p.m.

Proof of vaccination and masks are required to step inside the theatre.

Check back for more on the red carpet event tonight on the news.