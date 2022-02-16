Rod Stewart will return to the Santa Barbara Bowl this summer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Event organizers announced Wednesday that Sir Rod Stewart will return to the Santa Barbara Bowl in June with special guests Cheap Trick for his 2022 North American Summer Tour.

Organizers said that the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will perform at the Bowl on Saturday, June 18.

Presales for concert tickets begin on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. and continue until March 3 at 10 a.m., and tickets officially go on sale Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. through AXS.com.

From the SB Bowl:

Sir Rod Stewart has sold more than 250 million records worldwide during a stellar career that includes ten #1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the U.K.; plus 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the U.S. As a singer-songwriter his extensive catalog of hits includes “Gasoline Alley,” “Every Picture Tells a Story,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “You're In My Heart (The Final Acclaim),” “Mandolin Wind,” “You Wear It Well,” “The Killing of Georgie,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Young Turks,” “Forever Young,” “Hot Legs,” “Infatuation,” the indelible, “Maggie May,” and many more. In addition to world tours and his Las Vegas residency, Stewart’s rekindled songwriting success has found widespread commercial success starting with the 2013 release of Time, followed by Another Country (2015), Blood Red Roses (2018) and his latest, The Tears of Hercules in 2021. This tour will be the first opportunity for fans to experience live performances of a song or two from his new album, The Tears of Hercules. He’s earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them; two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity. The Santa Barbara Bowl

