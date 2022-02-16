Festivals and venues won’t all be lifting COVID precautions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People holding tickets to festivals, films and performances are ready for the return of fully live shows, but they will still have to pay attention to COVID precautions.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival Executive Director Roger Durling said the 37th festival won't be reversing COVID protocals during its March 2-12 dates.

Durling is aware of the easing of restrictions statewide, but he wants performers and moviegoers to feel safe.

"Things are improving, but safety is important to us and we are still going in encourage people to wear a mask indoors and we are going to request vaccination proof to attend the film festival," said Durling " Backstage all the staff will be tested and talent that comes in."

The festival office just received a shipment of hand sanitizers from a sponsor.

"After being 2 years of not being surrounded with lots of people in an indoor setting some people are not going to feel as comfortable, and I think that if we all wear a mask not only are we going to be safe, but it will also create a safety, I mean a sense of comfort."

SBIFF will be announcing its Montecito Award recipient on Thursday morning and like the other performers, the star is likely to be an Oscar nominee.

Durling said the festival dates compliment the Oscars March 27 date and SBIFF.

Both entertainment events plan to move back to more traditional dates in early 2023.

The Lobero Theatre isn't hosting any festival films this year, but has added a number of shows to its calendar thanks to the easing of indoor restrictions.

Lobero Theatre Foundation Executive Director David Asbell said they will no longer require masks indoors, but they will require proof of a vaccination or a negative test.

"We are a little bit different than a lot of venues because we are less than 1,000 seats, and with 604 we are the first entry level of places that are allowed to not require masks on the inside, " said Asbell, "Everything else stays the same you still gotta show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours, but now that you don't have to wear a mask inside we are looking forward to that."

Asbell is hopeful this is just the beginning of things loosening up.

For Lobero Theatre information visit lobero.org.

For Santa Barbara International Film Festival information visit SBIFF.org.

We will have more from the entertainment executives tonight on the news.