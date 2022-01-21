Darius Rucker coming to 2022 Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- The California Mid-State Fair announced Friday that country singer Darius Rucker will perform in concert on July 21, 2022.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Event organizers said this will be Darius Rucker's first performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Tickets will go on sale Friday Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets or for more information on the fair, click here.