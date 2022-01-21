Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
Published 11:54 am

Darius Rucker coming to 2022 Mid-State Fair

MGN

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- The California Mid-State Fair announced Friday that country singer Darius Rucker will perform in concert on July 21, 2022.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Event organizers said this will be Darius Rucker's first performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Tickets will go on sale Friday Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets or for more information on the fair, click here.

Entertainment
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content