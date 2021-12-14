TRAP benefit considered one of the best

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A benefit for The Rhythmic Arts Project (TRAP) had people dancing in the aisles at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

Táta Vega and Carl Graves honored the late singer-songwriter and TRAP supporter Bill Withers with their cover of "Lovely Day."

Vega also covered the Beatles' "Blackbird."

A who's who of talent joined them on stage for the annual show that included an auction of guitars signed by rock and country stars.

Some ticket holders said this was their first concert since the pandemic began.

The Lobero staff checked for proof of vaccinations at the door and asked audience members to wear masks.

TRAP founder Eddie Tuduri and some of his students opened the show with a performance that set the stage for a night of music embraced by music fans.

"The concert was magic. So many people thought it was our best ever. The crew, the sound, The Lobero staff, all exemplary," said Tuduri.

The TRAP teaching method never approaches a student with preconceived notions about their level of ability or intelligence.

TRAP introduces rhythmic concepts that allow participants to learn scholastics and life skills in a fun way.

For more information about local and global programs visit traplearning.org.