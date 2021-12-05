Tata Vega and Pockets to appear Saturday night at TRAP benefit at the Lobero

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-The Rhythmic Arts Project, known as TRAP, is drumming up interest in its annual benefit at the Lobero Theatre.

The concert includes a who's who of musicians including award winning singer Tata Vega.

Vega is one of the singers profiled in the Academy Award winning documentary "20 Feet from Stardom."

"I am going to be appearing with an amazing band Pockets on Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California. I am so excited, there will be world class musicians coming and sitting in. They have been very supportive of The Rhythmic Arts Project. We ourselves have poured out hearts and souls into this program for the better part of 20 years."

Ticket sales help TRAP help those with intellectual and developmental differences.

Lin Aubuchon of KTYD will serve at emcee.

For ticket information visit www.traplearning.org. or call the Lobero box office at (805)963-0761.