Carlos Santana has heart procedure, cancels December shows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Santana has successfully undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December. The 74-year-old guitarist released a video message Wednesday saying he asked his wife to take him to the hospital on Saturday because of an issue with his chest. Universal Tone Management’s president said in a statement that Santana underwent an “unscheduled heart procedure” but no specifics were released. The procedure and Santana’s recovery prompted the cancellation of his December concerts at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Performances are expected to resume in January.