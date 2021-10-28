Skip to Content
Published 8:34 am

Nebula Dance Lab returns to Lobero Stage after pandemic delays

Humanity: November 4 at 8 p.m.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nebula Dance Lab presents Humanity, inspired by the short story
‘The Child’s Story’ by Charles Dickens. The local professional dance company, is back on stage at The Lobero one night only with this brand new piece.

Artistic Director, Devyn Duex and choreographer, Chloe Roberts joined FOX11 Thursday morning to talk about the show which will take the audience on a journey through New York City.

For tickets and more information on this one-night only performance CLICK HERE.

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors the Morning News on NewsChannel 3-12 and NewsChannel 3 Midday.

