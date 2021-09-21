SBIFF Executive Director honored with local peace prize

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

On the International Day of Peace, Roger During received the United Nations Association Santa Barbara Peace Prize.

UNA's Tri-county chapter chose Durling for his work as the executive director of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Chapter President Barbara Gaughen Muller said, "Oh, I love Roger because he brought the world to Santa Barbara during this time when we couldn't get out of our homes, and then the world understood why Santa Barbara was important, so that we could have peacemakers around the planet know about us."

The marquee at the Arlington Theatre congratulated Durling on Tuesda, but the award ceremony took place virtually, due to the pandemic.

This is the fifth annual award.

Gaughen Muller said everyone is invited to join the association.

For more information visit info@unasb.org