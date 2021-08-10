Fiesta Finale at the historic El Paseo site brings classic performances to the stage

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the most memorable nights of music and dancing during Old Spanish Days took place on the final day of a busy weekend. It was during the Fiesta Finale, produced by the Profant Foundation for the Arts.

It was a night of performances, music, and fundraising to help those aspiring to have careers in the arts.

The serenade for the evening came from the Santa Barbara-based Martinez brothers.

It was also a time for long time pianist Gil Rosas, once a regular performer at Santa Barbara and Montecito restaurants, to return to play Fiesta melodies.

Jessamyn Vedro took to the stage with the Kitri Variation from "Don Quixote" ballet, Act 3.

Marco Antonion Labastida provided Latin serenades as he strolled the dance floor and into the audience.

The Arthur Murray Dancers "wowed" the audience with their hip-shaking and fast paced foot work with a ballroom dance medley.

The Santa Barbara Piano Boys, brothers Rhyan and Zeyn Shweyk who usually sit side by side, changed their routine and also brought out an accordion for their performance.

Richardo Chavez and company had a stunning Flamenco routine that received a standing ovation. It featured Lakshmi "La Chimi" Basile,

They also welcomed to the stage in an unplanned moment, the Spirit of Fiesta Ysabella Yturralde.

The Profants have been involved in the arts for years and were instrumental in the early days of the Music Academy of the West, the Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) and Old Spanish Days.

They assist artists of all ages with exhibits, performances and scholarships.

The El Paseo has long been one of the key centerpieces of Fiesta activities. It has been featured in poster shoots and films over the years. Throughout the weekend there were dances while the public dined in the restaurant. Fiesta flags and bunting have hung throughout the historic building.