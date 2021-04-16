Oscar nominee Andra Day on her first role, award season success

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Already an award winner for her role in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," Andra Day is now days away from possible Oscar gold. Not bad for a first time actor.

Day, who plays iconic jazz singer Billie Holiday in the Hulu film, had never acted before and says she still has a hard time calling herself an actress. The artist, who sang each song in the film, is a Grammy nominee for her work behind a microphone and now a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee for her work on the big screen.

She joined The Morning News to discuss her new found acting success, why she also turned down the role and how award season has been so far.

You can watch "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" streaming on Hulu.