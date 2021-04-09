SBIFF presents ‘American Riviera Award’ to Delroy Lindo

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara International Film Festival paid tribute to actor Delroy Lindo Thursday night.

Lindo was presented the American Riviera Award for outstanding achievement in American Film.

He has received critical acclaim for his role in Spike Lee's, Da 5 Bloods where he plays a Vietnam veteran.

Lindo has made a career as a character actor in films like Get Shorty and Gone in 60 Seconds.

He said he took his work ethic from acting on stage in the theatre and brought it to the camera.

"In the 10 years I worked as a theatre actor, I developed for myself a work ethic, a way of working that I stick too. And I bring that ethic developed in the theatre to my work for the camera," Lindo said.

Online celebrity tributes continue Friday. Tickets are available on the film festival website.