Traveling to Italy during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you’re planning to travel to Italy, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Italy is currently in a state of emergency until April 30 (extended from January 31) due to the pandemic, and most of the country is in a state of lockdown as it battles with a third wave.

After being hard hit in the early stages of the first wave, the country was one of the first to reopen to visitors in June, although entry is largely limited to European Union residents.

The pandemic has caused political upheaval, with prime minister Giuseppe Conte, who had won plaudits for his handling of the crisis, resigning on January 26. He was replaced by economist Mario Draghi on February 13.

What’s on offer in Italy

This is one of Europe’s big hitters, known for its historic cities of art such as Florence, one-off wonders like Venice and the seat of the Roman Catholic Church in Rome.

Incredible food, fantastic wine, unspoiled countryside and a string of beach resorts mean it’s always in demand.

Who can go

Following closures over the holiday period, the borders reopened in January 2021.

Countries currently allowed in, some with quarantine, are divided into two lists:

Low risk countries are Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rwanda, Singapore and Thailand. Residents of those countries are allowed unrestricted entry, however they must self-isolate for 14 days on arrival at a place of their choice, and must not take public transport to their destination. Former stalwart Japan has been removed from this list until April 6.

Also allowed are arrivals from most of Europe: Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Monaco. Arrivals from these countries must produce a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours of arrival, and must report to the local health authorities on arrival.

Austria is the only EU country not on that list. Anyone who has been to Austria in the past 14 days, or transited through for more than 12 hours, must not only present a negative test taken within 48 hours of arrival and another on arrival, but must quarantine for 14 days, with another mandatory test at the end of the period.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom (other than Italian residents or those with urgent needs) are banned indefinitely, and nobody who has been in or transited through Brazil in the last 14 days may enter Italy before April 6 (postponed from March 5).

Tourism is not currently allowed from any other country, including the United States. Since overnight stays must be registered with the authorities, there’s no chance of sneaking in via a secondary country.

All the entry restrictions will be revisited April 6.

What are the restrictions?

Arrivals from Europe must provide a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of their arrival. They are also required to fill in a self-declaration form and report to the local health authorities. Anyone arriving without a negative test result must quarantine for 14 days, regardless of any negative tests taken on arrival.

Those from the approved countries outside Europe must self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Anyone who has been to Austria in the past 14 days, or transited through for more than 12 hours, must not only present a negative test taken within 48 hours of arrival and another on arrival, but must quarantine for 14 days, with another mandatory test at the end of the period.

Any arrivals traveling for essential reasons, from countries which are normally barred from entry, must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Because of the new variant, flights were initially banned between Italy and the UK until January 6. Now, and only residents and Italian nationals are allowed to make the journey from the UK until April 6 (postponed from March 5). Those who do enter must provide a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of entry, and must undergo a second test either on arrival or within 48 hours of arrival. They must then quarantine for 14 days.

The rules will next be revised on April 6.

What’s the Covid-19 situation?

As the first hit European country, Italy has been through a lot. However, a strict lockdown brought things under control and it held out against a second wave for longer than its European neighbors. But it wasn’t to last. Cases started rising in September and spiking sharply in October, and after a strict Christmas and New Year lockdown, a a suspected third wave took off in February 2021 and is gathering pace. Most of the country is again under lockdown conditions, though case numbers continue to rise.

Italy holds Europe’s second highest death toll (after the UK), passing the milestone of 100,000 deaths on March 8. Nearly 3.5 million people have been infected to date, with the death toll at just under 107,000 as of March 26.

App Immuni uses Bluetooth to track contact with potential infection.

What can visitors expect

Non-essential travel between towns and regions is not allowed until at least April 6.

Italy’s state of emergency has delegated power to individual regions, so it depends where you are. But across the country, masks must be worn at all times in public, even outside.

On November 6, the country was divided into zones, depending on infection levels: red, orange and yellow. In January 2021, they created a fourth tier: a white zone. On February 27, Sardinia became the first region to qualify.

In yellow zones (lowest case numbers), bars and restaurants close at 6 p.m.; restaurant groups are limited to six people. Local festivals have been banned, and theaters, cinemas and gyms are closed. Shopping centers are closed at weekends. Museums, however, reopened January 16, but are closed on weekends. Bars must not sell takeaway drinks after 6 p.m. in an effort to avoid people congregating, although restaurants and bars which sell food can over takeaway services. People can travel once per day, within their own region.

In orange zones (higher risk), restaurants and bars are closed for eating in, but can offer takeaway. Regional borders are closed. People can move freely within their own towns, but cannot leave their area unless for work or an emergency.

In red zones (highest risk), all shops are closed other than grocery stores and pharmacies. People may only leave their homes for work, health reasons, to go to a place of worship or to take exercise once a day. Schools are currently closed.

White zones are almost back to normal, qualifying as extremely low risk — where there are under 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. These areas are exempt from restrictions, but regions can bring in their own rules.

Currently, most of Italy is under lockdown. As of March 15, the designations are as follows, and will not change until April 6 at the earliest:

There are no yellow zones. Abruzzo, Calabria, Liguria, Sicily, Tuscany, Umbria and Valle d’Aosta are orange.

The rest of the country, other than Sardinia, is red.

Sardinia became Italy’s first white zone on March 2. However, the regional government has kept the nightly curfew, moving it back to 11.30 p.m. Bars must close at 9 p.m, and restaurants by 11 p.m. Social distancing is still mandatory, as is the use of masks.

The entire country will be placed into a red zone over the Easter weekend from 3-5 April.

The ski season was slated to start on February 15, but the day before, Draghi’s new government delayed it to March 5. With ski areas located in orange and red zones, those plans are now on hold.

Other than in white zones, the 10 p.m. curfew remains countrywide until further notice, and nowhere can bars sell takeaway drinks after 6 p.m.

Useful links

Italian Health Ministry

Immuni track and trace app

Countries currently allowed in

