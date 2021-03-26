Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s marital troubles featured on ‘KUWTK’

Entertainment

We are now getting some insight into what led up to the Kimye split.

Thursday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” featured Kim Kardashian West dealing with some incendiary tweets her husband Kanye West wrote regarding her and her family.

Those tweets were later deleted.

Her family expressed concern, including “momanger” Kris Jenner.

“I just feel like she’s struggling a bit with all the stuff going on,” Jenner said during the episode, while encouraging daughters Khloe and Kourtney to do something to try and cheer her up.

“There’s a lot going on in the media right now and Kim is going through a really, really hard time,” Khloe Kardashian said later. “She’s dealing with a lot internally. I think my mom’s idea to get Kim to have a good time is really cute.”

The trio of sisters take a trip to the family’s Malibu home and Kourtney Kardashian reveals that Kanye West had reached out to her.

“He said, ‘It would be nice to be able to say things,'” she said. “I said, ‘Yeah, say what you want to say. Maybe it’ll start people thinking a certain way or getting a thought in their head, but did you have to say those tweets publicly?'”

She said the rapper/mogul agreed that going public may not have been the best thing.

A night of drinking ensues (Kardashian West tweeted Thursday “My sisters got me so drunk this night! LOL”), but Kardashian West seemed stalwart in her determination to deal with her marriage privately.

“My life with Kanye, I got this. Like, I’m dealing with it on my own,” she said. “It’s gonna be ok.”

Kardashian West filed for divorce in February. They are the parents of four children.