Jessica Simpson includes heartbreaking entry about ex Nick Lachey in paperback edition of ‘Open Book’

Entertainment

Jessica Simpson has a new paperback edition of her bestselling memoir “Open Book,” and she includes personal journal entries.

Simpson includes a handwritten “divorce journal” about her separation from her former husband Nick Lachey, saying she was “afraid to be alone.” Simpson and Lachey split in 2005 after seven years together.

“I didn’t want to be married any longer but I was also afraid to be alone with ‘no one to call my own but the night,'” Simpson said. “The house is hushed. Everything is still. I sit in solitude. To cry. To feel alone….”

She continued: “What a shame to find that which is or who is to blame, because in this world, deceit becomes a crippled hearts cane.”

She reveals that she was hurt Lachey had moved on so fast.

“So Nick, u r with another already?” she wrote. “Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me… It is only because I am alone in the dark [with] no one to call my own, but the night.

“Oh night, love me tenderly, love me quiet, find me happy, find me right. Oh lord, let your star shine upon me tonight.”

Simpson is now married to Eric Johnson, and the two share three kids, Birdie Mae, 2, Maxwell Drew, 8, and Ace Knute, 7.

In a new introduction for the book, Simpson said she was thrilled with the feedback from readers, writing, “I didn’t know it was the start of the conversation.”