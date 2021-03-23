Bobby Brown Jr. autopsy reveals he died from alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl

Entertainment

The combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and the powerful opioid fentanyl caused the death of singer Bobby Brown’s son, according to an autopsy report.

Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home in November. He was 28.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s report obtained by CNN noted a “history of alcohol and drug use” and an abrasion on his right arm.

There was no evidence of internal injuries and Brown’s death was listed as accidental according to the report.

His death was the latest tragedy to befall the Brown family.

The elder Bobby Brown, who has suffered from substance abuse in the past, mourned the death of his former wife, superstar singer and actress Whitney Houston in 2012.

She was married to him from 1992 to 2007 and died just before the 2012 Grammy Awards after accidentally drowning in a bathtub with heart disease and cocaine as contributing factors, the coroner ruled.

Houston was 48.

Three years later the couple’s only child together, daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found unresponsive in the bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia home. She lingered, first in a hospital and then in hospice for nearly six months before dying in July 2015.

According to the autopsy, the 22-year-old’s death was caused by drug intoxication and immersion which led to pneumonia and brain damage.