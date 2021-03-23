Anna Faris and Gwyneth Paltrow talk about their divorces

Entertainment

Anna Faris opens up about her marriage to Chris Pratt in the latest episode of her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” telling her guest Gwyneth Paltrow that she grew “competitive” with Pratt over their careers.

“My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” Faris told Paltrow. “Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.”

(Faris was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 before she married Pratt.)

Faris continued: “Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think. And I hope I’ve grown from that.”

In 2017, Faris and Pratt split after eight years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2018. They share an 8-year-old son together, Jack.

Paltrow discussed her own marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, saying she never thought she would be divorced.

“I never wanted to get divorced,” Paltrow said. “I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically. But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined.”

The two share two children together, daughter Apple, 16, and son, Moses, 14.

The GOOP founder is now married to producer Brad Falchuk.

“And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with Brad, my husband,” she said.

Faris is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett. Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019.