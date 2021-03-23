Actor George Segal has died at age 87 after complications during surgery, his wife says

Entertainment

George Segal, the prolific actor with a career that spanned more than six decades, has died at age 87, his wife said Tuesday.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” Sonia Segal said in a statement provided by Sony Television.

Segal was a native of Long Island, New York and his acting credits range from “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” in 1966, for which he received an Oscar nomination and “A Touch of Class” in 1973.

His agent, Abe Hoch described Segal as his close friend and client.

“I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human,” he said in a statement provided by Sony.