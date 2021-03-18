Sheryl Underwood: What she’s said about Sharon Osbourne dispute

Entertainment

Sharon Osbourne has been speaking out about her confrontation with fellow “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood, but Underwood has addressed it as well.

Underwood talked about the incident last week on her podcast, “The World According to Sheryl.”

Osbourne and Underwood got into a heated debate regarding Osbourne’s support of her longtime friend, Piers Morgan. Morgan has been accused of racism in his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On her podcast, Underwood thanked everyone for their support and explained she was moderating the day she and Osbourne clashed because the usual moderator, Carrie Ann Inaba, was out sick.

For that reason, Underwood said she wanted to be calm and focused to adequately do her job.

She reminded her podcast audience that she said to Osbourne — who became visibly emotional during the exchange — “Forgive me.”

“When I can get ‘Forgive me’ out of my mouth, that means you are ready for the healing,” Underwood said. “I said ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, I never meant to hurt you.'”

She said she could tell from her co-hosts expressions after the exchange “that there was some anxiety,” but she was more focused on a dentist appointment she had directly after the show, things she needed to do, and a desire to take a nap.

“I was almost sedate,” she said.

Underwood said she was hurt and disappointed, but determined to “manage it” and do her job. And while she was hesitant the next day about how the show would go, “I kept saying, Sheryl, this is entertainment, this is television, it is daytime television.”

“You want to keep this show on the air for 10 more years, because you believe it has legs,” she said. “And people go through stuff on shows all the time.”

She said she had peace about what happened.

“I slept well, ’cause I didn’t do anything to anybody. I didn’t do anything,” Underwood said. “And I was a good friend. No matter what came toward me, I was a good friend.”

Underwood said Osbourne asked after if they could talk and they did, but she didn’t reveal what was said.