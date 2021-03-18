Ryan Reynolds just watched ‘Green Lantern’ for the first time and had some thoughts

Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds had never seen “Green Lantern” until Wednesday, when he decided to view it for the first time and tweet all about it.

“Lantern,” Reynolds’ superhero debut, is a movie the actor hates, so he watched “with the aid of a good amount of Aviation Gin,” a shameless plug the liquor company he owns. In the closing credits of “Deadpool 2,” his character Deadpool goes back in time to murder Reynolds when he’s reading the “Green Lantern” script.

When he appears in a scene with his now wife Blake Lively, Reynolds wrote: “This was not bad foreshadowing for my life as a dad.”

He tweeted that he still has the ring he wore in the movie and that he only “ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch.”

In the end, he said, the movie wasn’t so bad after all.

“Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch.”