Mama June Shannon says she almost spent a million dollars on her addiction

Entertainment

Mama June Shannon has gotten clean and is coming clean about her addiction.

The reality star is back with a new show, “Mama June: Road to Redemption,” which centers around her family and the sobriety of her and her boyfriend, Geno Doak.

Shannon told “Access Hollywood” that in the last year of the couple’s using drugs they spent an astronomical amount on their habit.

“I would say the last year of our addiction, probably a good $900,000,” she said. “So much money was sent to our dope man.”

Shannon became famous as the mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, a child beauty pageant contestant who was the star of the popular TLC series, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.”

Spinoffs followed, including “Mama June: From Not to Hot” on WE tv after Shannon lost almost 300 pounds via weight-loss surgery, going from a size 18 to a size 4.

“Mama June: Family Crisis” featured the ramifications of her spiral into methamphetamine addiction, which at the time she said cost her a minimum of $2,500 a day.

In her latest show, her family struggles to deal with their lives and rebuilding trust with Shannon and Doak.

“Mama June: Road to Redemption,” premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.