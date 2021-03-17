Camino Real Cinemas, Fiesta 5 Theatres set to reopen by end of March

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Metropolitan Theatres announced that Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta and Fiesta 5 Theatres in Santa Barbara will be reopening in the next couple of weeks.

This comes as Santa Barbara County was promoted to the state's Red Tier of reopening, allowing more businesses to resume operations outdoors and indoors during the pandemic.

The theatres will reopen in accordance with local mandates and will offer enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures. Employees will be trained prior to reopening on proper health safety and PPE use. They will also be required to complete a health check before starting work each day.

Camino Real Cinemas, located on Marketplace Drive, is scheduled to reopen Friday, March 26, and Fiesta 5 will reopen on State Street on Wednesday, March 31.

Movie-goers will be welcomed back inside in time to watch new releases like Godzilla vs Kong on March 31, Peter Rabbit 2 in May and Quiet Place 2 expected Memorial Day weekend.

Guests are encouraged to purchase movie tickets online starting March 23 at MetroTheatres.com.

Private Rentals of new theatrical releases will be available at both theatres for up to 20 guests and can be booked online. To schedule a private screening, click here.

For a full list of COVID-19 safety procedures the theatres will implement, visit www.metrotheatres.com/safetyprocedures.