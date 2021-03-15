‘Mank’ leads Academy Awards nominations with 10 nods

Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) - David Fincher’s “Mank” has led nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women - Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell - were nominated for best director.

Eight films were nominated for best picture. “Mank” was joined by Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman,” Zhao’s “Nomadland,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Sound of Metal,” “Minari” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated. The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari,” David Fincher for “Mank” and Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round.”

The nominations were announced Monday by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas.

You can watch the 93rd Academy Awards Sunday April 25, 2021 on NewsChannel 3.