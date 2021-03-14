Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion served up a very sex-positive performance

Entertainment

Wow! Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B brought the body to the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Megan Thee Stallion, coming fresh off her win for best new artist earlier in the evening, took the stage and gave a jaw-dropping performance for her hit singles, “Savage” and “Body.”

Then Cardi B performed her song “Up,” alongside a giant stiletto. Just when you thought the heat was turned all the way up, the two artists performed their not-safe-for-work song, “WAP” on a super-sized bed.

They gloriously twerked and strutted and owned the stage in Barbarella-esque outfits, referencing female empowerment, sexual pride and delivering undoubtedly one of the most memorable Grammy performances of all time.

Immediately following, Megan Thee Stallion won her second Grammy of the night for best rap performance with Beyoncé for her “Savage [remix].”