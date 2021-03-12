Travel to New York City during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Entertainment

If you’re planning to travel to New York City, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

New York City was the US epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, with hospitals struggling to cope with the influx of patients.

After an easier summer, it experienced a rise of infections at the end of 2020 into January and new lockdown measures were imposed. Those numbers have been dropping in recent weeks, though researchers have reported a disturbing new variant of the coronavirus in the city.

What’s on offer

This is the ultimate city break. New York has the greatest city skyline in the world; culture from the Guggenheim to MoMA; spectacular food, from Chinese delicacies in Flushing to Italian delights in the Bronx; and the green sweep of Central Park to the busy Lower East Side.

Who can go

New York is subject to US government rules, meaning travel from Brazil, China, the European Schengen Area, Iran, Ireland, South Africa and the United Kingdom is not permitted. Exemptions are available for US citizens, family members or permanent residents. Travel from all other countries is allowed.

All air travelers entering the United States are now required to have a negative Covid-19 test result.

Travelers from out of state are allowed into New York State, with some restrictions (see below).

What are the restrictions?

New York has stringent measures for those traveling both domestically and internationally.

Travelers from out of state are allowed into New York State but currently are required to quarantine for 10 days or use a testing regimen to shorten quarantine. To shorten it, a Covid-19 PCR test must be taken within three days before arrival, travelers must then quarantine for three days, then take a second test with a negative result.

However, domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another US state or territory starting April 1, although the health department still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.

Mandatory quarantines will remain in effect for international travelers after April 1.

Those from states contiguous to New York are exempt from the quarantine or testing requirement but must fill out this form. Full instructions can be found on the Covid-19 travel advisory site.

On March 3, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that US visitors from other states who have been fully vaccinated within the past 90 days would no longer have to test and quarantine.

And as of January 26, every air traveler entering the US needs a negative Covid-19 test result. Passengers are required to get a viral test within three days before their flight to the US departs, and to provide documentation of their lab results or documentation of having recovered from Covid-19.

All those staying in hotels and short-term rentals in New York must complete a Traveler Health Form before their arrival.

What’s the Covid situation?

After months of falling daily cases in New York City, the number of infections started to climb again in the autumn of 2020, with a record high in early January before starting to decline again. More than 30,000 total confirmed and probable deaths, and 766,000 total confirmed or probable cases, were registered as of March 12.

What can visitors expect?

New York’s busy streets fell quiet at the start of the pandemic and recovery has been slow in the months since, although many areas, including Brooklyn, are busy again.

Cuomo’s March 3 announcement loosens gathering restrictions in the state and city in coming weeks.

Starting March 22, capacity for outdoor gatherings will increase from 10 people to 25 people. The limit for indoor gatherings will remain at 10 people.

For social gatherings in public spaces, capacity limits for indoor events will increase from 50 people to 100 people and outdoor event capacity will go from 50 people to 200 people.

The governor said social distancing and mask requirements remain for gatherings.

Starting April 2, venues for events, arts and entertainment will be allowed to reopen at 33% capacity, capped at 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. If there’s attendee testing, capacity will increase to 150 people indoors and 500 people outdoors — with distancing and face covering requirements.

Indoor dining is currently allowed at 35% capacity. It will be allowed at 50% capacity starting on March 19.

Outdoor dining continues, with restaurants and bars building ad hoc structures. Tent enclosures and heating are being used over the winter. Bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

Museums are open, but have started mandating timed reservations, in a bid to comply with lower capacity rules. MoMA, the Museum of Natural History and the Whitney are all operating a policy of prebought tickets only. Visitors should expect temperature checks on arrival.

Since February 23, large sports arenas have been allowed to operate at 10% capacity, though fans must wear a mask and test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of the event.

Nonessential retail is open. Masks are mandatory in public, however, and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to at all times.

