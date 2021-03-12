Justin Bieber and Crocs are collaborating again, pairing clogs and socks

Entertainment

Justin Bieber has teamed up with Crocs for the second time, after their first collaboration in October overwhelmed the comfort footwear brand’s website and helped fuel record sales.

The lavender clogs can be customized with colorful shoe pins called “Jibbitz charms” and come with white socks from Drew House, Bieber’s own clothing brand. Bieber and Crocs are “grabbing the world by the socks,” the footwear company said in a statement Thursday.

“Crocs with socks is definitely the move,” the Grammy Award-winning artist said in the statement. “They’re comfortable, they’re fashionable, and most importantly it’s fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It’s been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life.”

Bieber is releasing his sixth studio album, “Justice,” on March 19, which includes a number of high-profile collaborations with artists such as Burna Boy, Chance the Rapper, Khalid and The Kid Laroi.

2020 was a record year for Crocs, possibly as comfort took priority over esthetics during the global pandemic.

The company reported sales of $1.4 billion for the year, an increase of more than 12% from 2019.

A couple of quirky collaborations probably helped sell millennials and TikTok-loving Gen Zers on the clogs. The company has previously partnered with superstars such as Post Malone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and its glow-in-the-dark collaboration with Latin trap artist Bad Bunny quickly sold out after its September launch.

The clogs and socks bundle will be available for $69.99 on the Drew House website in the United States and China from on Monday, before a worldwide launch the following day.