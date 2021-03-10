Ryan Murphy addresses complaint from Naya Rivera’s father over college fund promise

Entertainment

Ryan Murphy has spoken out after being accused of not following through on a promised college fund for Naya Rivera’s young son.

“Glee” actress Rivera died last July in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, while boating with her then 4-year-old son, Josey. She was 33.

On Tuesday a tweet from an account believed to belong to her father, George Rivera, began making the rounds on social media.

“Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story …. and make sure he’s knows that I know ….” the tweet, which came in response to a fan tweeting about the fund, read.

The elder Rivera responded to tweets from others by tweeting about “the Hollywood elite” as well as “Broken Promises….. fake outrage …. hollow gestures ….. no phone call.”

Murphy, who co-created the series that made Naya Rivera famous, tweeted a response from his official account.

“Myself, (co-creators) Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust,” the tweet read. “We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”

Josey is Rivera’s son by her former husband, Ryan Dorsey.

Officials said Rivera managed to get her son back on the boat before she drowned. He was found asleep on the rented pontoon boat and her body was found after a six-day search.