Selena Gomez says she’s thinking about retiring from music

Entertainment

Selena Gomez says music might not be in her future forever.

The actress/singer made the admission in an interview with Vogue. Gomez is their April cover star.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?'”

She added, “‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Gomez debuted her first album in 2009 with “Kiss & Tell,” and went on to release three solo albums and two more albums under Selena Gomez & the Scene.