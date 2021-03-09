BAFTA film awards 2021 nominees announced, with huge rise in diverse talent featured

Entertainment

A notably diverse list of nominations for the UK’s prestigious BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards were announced Tuesday following last year’s controversy over a lack of representation.

More than half of the 24 nominees in the acting categories are from ethnic minority backgrounds, including Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah” and Bukky Bakray for “Rocks.”

Four women were nominated in the director category, including “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao — who just a few days ago became the first woman of Asian descent and second woman ever to win the same award at this year’s Golden Globes.

Last year, BAFTA bosses acknowledged the “infuriating” lack of diversity in the 2020 nominations. Every person shortlisted for an acting award in 2020 was White, while the lack of gender diversity among nominees was also stark.

While accepting his award for best leading actor for “Joker” at the 2020 awards ceremony, Joaquin Phoenix called out the “system of oppression” in the film industry.

“I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think that we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here,” Phoenix said.

BAFTA announced in September some 120 “wide-ranging changes” to address a lack of diversity in the awards, including changes to its membership and voting process.

The changes, hailed by chair Krishnendu Majumdar as “a watershed moment” in the academy’s history, came after a seven-month review following the lack of diversity in last year’s nominations.

“Nomadland” and “Rocks” received the most nominations this year with seven apiece, while “The Father,” “Mank,” “Minari” and “Promising Young Woman” received six each.

BAFTA winners awards will be announced on Sunday, April 11.

BAFTA Film Awards 2021 nominations

Best Film

“The Father”

“The Mauritanian”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding British Film

“Calm With Horses”

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“His House”

“Limbo”

“The Mauritanian”

“Mogul Mowgli”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Jasmila Žbanić (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)

Sarah Gavron (“Rocks”)

Original Screenplay

“Another Round”

“Mank”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Adapted Screenplay

Moira Buffini (“The Dig”)

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (“The Father”)

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven (“The Mauritanian”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger”)

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”)

Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“His House”)

Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”)

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar (“Calm With Horses”)

Kosar Ali (“Rocks”)

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Ashley Madekwe (“County Lines”)

Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Barry Keoghan (“Calm With Horses”)

Alan Kim (“Minari”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night In Miami…”)

Clarke Peters (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Remi Weekes (“His House”)

Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai (“Limbo”)

Jack Sidey (“Moffie”)

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (“Rocks”)

Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman (“Saint Maud”)

Film not in English Language

Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (“Another Round”)

Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov (“Dear Comrades!”)

Ladj Ly (“Les Misérables”)

Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh (“Minari”)

Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)

Documentary

Alexander Nanau (“Collective”)

Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey (“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”)

Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen (“The Dissident”)

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster (“My Octopus Teacher”)

Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes (“The Social Dilemma”)

Animated Film

Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae (“Onward”)

Pete Docter, Dana Murray (“Soul”)

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young (“Wolfwalkers”)

Original Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Mank”)

Emile Mosseri (“Minari”)

James Newton Howard (“News of the World”)

Anthony Willis (“Promising Young Woman”)

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Soul”)

Casting

Shaheen Baig (“Calm with Horses”)

Alexa L. Fogel (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Julia Kim (“Minari”)

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu (“Promising Young Woman”)

Lucy Pardee (“Rocks”)

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”)

Alwin H. Küchler (“The Mauritanian”)

Dariusz Wolski (“News of the World”)

Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)

Editing

Yorgos Lamprinos (“The Father”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Frédéric Thoraval (“Prominsg Young Woman”)

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (“Sound of Metal”)

Alan Baumgarten (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Production Design

Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald (“The Dig”)

Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone (“The Father”)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (“Mank”)

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan (“News of the World”)

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (“Rebecca”)

Costume Design

Michael O’Connor (“Ammonite”)

Alice Babidge (“The Dig”)

Alexandra Byrne (“Emma”)

Ann Roth (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Trish Summerville (“Mank”)

Make up and Hair

Jenny Shircore (“The Dig”)

Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams (“Mank”)

Mark Coulier (“Pinocchio”)

Sound

Nominees TBC (“Greyhound”)

Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney (“News of the World”)

Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder (“Nomadland”)

Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker(“Soul”)

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc (“Sound of Metal”)

Special Visual Effects

Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt (“Greyhound”)

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins (“The Midnight Sky”)

Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury (“Mulan”)

Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher (“The One and Only Ivan”)

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (“Tenet”)

British Short Animation

Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe (“The Fire Next Time”)

Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf (“The Owl and the Pussycat”)

Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein (“The Song of a Lost Boy”)

British Short Film

Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman (“Eyelash”)

Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies (“Lizard”)

John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja (“Lucky Break”)

Ghada Eldemellawy (“Miss Curvy”)

Farah Nabulsi (“The Present”)

EE Rising Star Award