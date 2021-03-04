SAG Awards will be a pretaped one hour special this year

Entertainment

This year’s SAG Awards will be very different from past shows.

Speaking to Variety, Todd Milliner, Sean Hayes and Kathy Connell, the show’s executive producers, said that the upcoming awards show will be pretaped and only an hour long.

“We’re looking at trying to do a unique award ceremony in an hour and leave people saying, which they very rarely do (with an awards show), ‘Man, I wish we had more,'” Milliner told the publication.

The news comes on the heels of last Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, which suffered from both technical difficulties and disappointing ratings.

The SAG Awards plans to forgo having a red carpet, a host, and a set.

Instead, they will record their famous “I Am An Actor” moments from performers and add them in along with winner announcements, comedy skits and the “In Memoriam” tribute.

That means the nominees will be aware ahead of time of whether or not they won.

“We hope they respect the show enough and everybody does, and their fellow actors, that they don’t want to disappoint the audience at home by letting any surprises go,” Connell said.

Award shows have had to figure out new ways to go on amid a worldwide pandemic.

That has meant many nominees appearing from their homes and socially distanced hosts before either small audiences or no audience at all.

The SAG Awards is set to air April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS (which is owned by CNN’s parent company).