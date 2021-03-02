The top 10 movies on the Apple Store
Movies US charts:
1. The Croods: A New Age
2. Greenland
3. Wrong Turn (2021)
4. Monster Hunter
5. Silk Road
6. Tenet
7. Minari
8. The Swordsman
9. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
10. Let Him Go
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Minari
2. Blithe Spirit
3. Promising Young Woman
4. The Dissident
5. The Vigil
6. Black Bear
7. No Man’s Land
8. Willy’s Wonderland
9. Countdown to Disclosure: The Secret Technology Behind the Space Force
10. As Long as We Both Shall Live
