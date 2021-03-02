Online harassment of Rachel Lindsay condemned by ‘Bachelor’ franchise producers

Entertainment

The executive producers of the “Bachelor” franchise have Rachel Lindsay’s back.

They posted a statement on Twitter supporting the first Black “Bachelorette” after she received harassment online following an interview with the franchise’s host, Chris Harrison.

“As Executive Producers of the Bachelor Franchise we would like to make it perfectly clear that any harassment directed towards Rachel Lindsay in the aftermath of her interview with Chris Harrison is completely inexcusable,” the statement read. “Rachel has received an unimaginable amount of hate and has been subjected to severe online bullying, which, more often than not, has been rooted in racism.”

“That is totally unacceptable,” the statement went on to read. “Rachel has been an incredible advocate for our cast, and we are grateful that she has worked tirelessly towards racial equity and inclusion.”

In her capacity as a correspondent for the TV show “Extra,” Lindsay spoke with Harrison about a contestant on the current season of “The Bachelor,” Rachael Kirkconnell, who was reportedly photographed at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

Lindsay said it was “not a good look.”

“Well, Rachel is it a good look in 2018,” Harrison responded. “Or, is it not a good look in 2021? Because there’s a big difference.”

“It’s not a good look ever,” Lindsay said.

Harrison apologized for appearing to defend Kirkconnell and announced he was “stepping aside” from his “Bachelor” franchise duties “for a period of time.”

Lindsay deactivated her Instagram account after she received backlash.

“The Bachelor/Bachelorette” franchise has long been the subject of discussions regarding race and equality.

This season’s “Bachelor,” Matt James, is the first African American to hold the title.