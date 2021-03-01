Film Festival’s new concept comes with helpful grant from Santa Barbara

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - To help the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with its hybrid event this year, the City of Santa Barbara is expected to approve a funding grant Tuesday.

About $72-thousand dollars will be allocated to the festival to help with the event taking place from March 31 to april 10.

Instead of using local theaters which are off-limits due to the coronavirus, two drive-in style settings with 50 parking places each will be set up at in the lower lots at Santa Barbara City College.

80 films will be shown on ultra-big screens that will be visible day and night, similar to what you would see at a sporting event or rock concert.

Tributes with Hollywoods top stars and other special features will be available on line for a fee.

The funding allocation is less than in recent years.

The money will help with the ongoing costs of the festival and administrative expenses.

For more information go to : SBIFF and the City of Santa Barbara.