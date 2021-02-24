Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
Published 3:49 pm

The third ‘Spider-Man’ film finally has a title

Until Wednesday, rumors about the title of the third Spider-Man film have been a web of lies. But the truth has been revealed.

Tom Holland will swing into theaters in December in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony and Marvel have confirmed.

The film will be the third installment of the Holland-led franchise that has also included “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Director Jon Watts, who directed the first two, returns for this film.

Earlier this week, cast members Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon presented a series of fake titles (like “Spider-Man: Home Slice” and “Spider-Man: Phone Home”) on social media, drumming up speculation that the official title would soon be revealed.

The film is set to be released December 17, 2021.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content