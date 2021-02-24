Marvel releases catchy ‘Agatha All Along’ song from ‘WandaVision’

Entertainment

“Agatha All Along,” the catchy tune from episode seven of “WandaVision,” is now on Spotify.

(If you haven’t seen the episode, here’s your spoiler warning.)

The song premiered last Friday and immediately went viral. It played during the series when Agnes, played by the Kathryn Hahn, was revealed to be Agatha Harkness. Hahn sings vocals on the track.

Agnes (Hahn) was Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor, but viewers suspected there was more to the character. The big reveal came at the end of episode seven, titled “Breaking the Fourth Wall,” when Agnes was revealed to villain Agatha, a witch who pulls the strings in Westview.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star as Wanda Maximoff and The Vision, the Scarlet Witch and android who are in love.

“WandaVision” will run for nine episodes until March 5 on Disney+.