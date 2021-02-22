Ne-Yo ‘overjoyed’ as he and wife Crystal Smith prepare to welcome baby number 3

Entertainment

Ne-Yo’s family is growing — and the R&B musician is delighted.

The “So Sick” singer announced the news that his wife, Crystal Smith, is pregnant with their third child in a touching Instagram post on Sunday.

“Overjoyed to announce… the family is expanding,” the 41-year-old singer-songwriter captioned a video clip of the couple embracing, with one of his hands gently caressing her burgeoning baby bump as Major’s song “This Is Why I Love You” played in the background.

“You ready baby? Let’s go!” he added along with the hashtags, “#Number5, #5thandFinal, #BlessingsonBlessings.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, are already the proud parents of Roman Alexander-Raj, 2, and 5-year-old Shaffer Chimere Jr.

Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, also has Mason Evan, 9, and Madilyn Grace, 10, from a previous relationship.

The baby news comes months after the “Masked Singer” star admitted his marriage had been saved by the coronavirus lockdown, having announced their separation in February last year.

“For me, the whole quarantine thing was kind of a blessing, ” he said during an appearance on CBS talk show “The Talk” in June.

“It allowed me to lock back in with my wife. Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce, and the quarantine forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world — you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should.”