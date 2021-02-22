Brooke Shields says she broke her leg and is learning how to walk again

Entertainment

Brooke Shields is staying positive after breaking her leg.

The former supermodel shared a video on Instagram of herself walking through the hospital on crutches. Shields did not say how she got hurt.

“Broke my femur,” she wrote in the caption. “Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow.”

In the video, Shields can be heard speaking to a medical professional as they walk the hallway.

“There’s only 20% weight,” she said while counting her steps. “The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you’re not dragging it or hitching up your hip, correct?”

She immediately received an outpouring of support from celebrity friends including Sharon Stone, who wrote in the captions, “Oh crap honey I’m so sorry let me know how you’re doing R u home out west I can bring food.”

Glenn Close wrote, “Brooke! So sorry! Courage … it’s in your blood. Sending love.”