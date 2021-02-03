Sacha Baron Cohen, Carey Mulligan and other nominees celebrate their Golden Globe nods

Entertainment

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominees were announced Wednesday morning.

Here are reactions from those who scored a nod.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture for ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’ Best Motion Picture Lead Actor and Best Motion Picture Comedy/Musical for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled that the Hollywood Foreign Press has recognized both THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 and BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM. These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment. I especially want to congratulate the visionary of CHICAGO 7, Aaron Sorkin, and BORAT’s Tutar, the incredible Maria Bakalova. These two films are different, but they share a common theme — sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce. Thank you to the HFPA for this ridiculous amount of nominations. I’m so honoured — and in the event that we don’t win, I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results.”

Carey Mulligan, Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for ‘Promising Young Woman.’

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this recognition. Emerald Fennell’s vision for Promising Young Woman was so unique and uncompromising. She is one of the most talented filmmakers I’ve ever worked with. I’m so incredibly grateful she came to me with this project and I was thrilled to see her recognized alongside Chloe Zhao and Regina King this morning. I also wanted to thank Margot Robbie and LuckyChap Entertainment for helping get this film made and their unwavering support.”

Glenn Close, Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’

“I’m thrilled and deeply honored to be ‘in the room’ with my fellow nominees who have done such exquisite work this year. Thank you, Ron Howard, for giving me the chance to play Mamaw, to the hair and makeup team whose artistry helped me realize her, and to Amy Adams for her fearless, heartbreaking performance.”

Riz Ahmed, Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for ‘The Sound of Metal’

“Thank you HFPA for this incredible honour. Bringing Ruben to life changed me. It was a gift given to me by Darius Marder’s daring genius, and the radical empathy of my teachers Jeremy Lee Stone, Leighton Grant, Guy Licata, Gregory Berger-Sobeck. Special thanks to all those in the Deaf community I was privileged to be guided by, as well as Paul Raci, Olivia Cooke, and all our cast and crew. Thank you to Amazon and Caviar for all the support.”

Anya Taylor-Joy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’

“Wonderful news to wake up to — thank you to the HFPA for their love towards Emma and ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’ What a joy.”

Jeff Daniels, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for ‘The Comey Rule.’

“‘The Comey Rule’ wasn’t just a project. It mattered and continues to matter. In an important election year, I knew some people might have said ‘shut up and stay out of politics,’ but the reason I couldn’t is simple: I’ve got kids and grandkids, and I wanted them to know that I was on the right side of history. In a divided country like ours, you might risk losing half an audience with these choices, but this was just too important. Thank you to the HFPA for this honor, to Showtime for their support, and to Billy Ray for his tenacity. Also to the cast — half of my performance has always been in the other actors around me, so this nomination is as much yours as it is mine.”

Lily Collins, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for ‘Emily in Paris.’

“Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in ‘Emily in Paris’ and for the show’s nomination! I’m beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most. I’m so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost. I’m also incredibly proud of my MANK family and sending them so much love as well! I’m overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!”

Michelle Pfeiffer, Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for ‘French Exit.’

“I am honored and grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition. The character of Frances Price began in the imagination of Patrick DeWitt, first appearing in his wonderfully funny and witty novel, and then his brilliant screenplay. Thank you to our incredible cast and crew, who were a dream to work with and I’m marveled by all of you. And most of all, thank you to our director Azazel Jacobs, who masterfully captured the tone and spirit of Frances’ story. “

Hugh Grant, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for ‘The Undoing’

“I’m very grateful. Just to be nominated is a massive honour. Though I would remind the HFPA that I still have the sculpting hammer. I’m also v proud for the show itself and happy for Nicole and Donald for their nominations.”

Ramy Youssef, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for “Ramy.”

“I’m so grateful to be recognized again by the HFPA, and I can’t wait for awards night. Everybody knows the Golden Globes throw the best Zoom.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for ‘Normal People.’

“Whaaaaaat?! I am completely honoured to have been nominated today alongside such immensely talented actors, some of whom I have grown up idolising and am so grateful to have worked alongside my now dearest friend Paul Mescal. Playing Marianne was a beautiful and complex journey and she is a character who I will always treasure close to my heart, and indeed fringe!”

Laura Linney, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for “Ozark.”

“Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing ‘Ozark!’ What a thrill to be nominated during this locked-down, memorable, crazy, upside down, challenging year. I am so proud to be included in this amazing list of nominees. And special congratulations to Regina King!!!!”

Ethan Hawke, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for ‘The Good Lord Bird.’

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor. From its inception, THE GOOD LORD BIRD was a passion project for everyone involved and I am so proud of the final product. I’m thrilled to be nominated alongside all the incredible talent in this category. I share this recognition with James McBride, whose words continue to inspire me, and the whole cast and crew who made the series the triumph that it is.”

Gary Oldman, Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for ‘Mank.’

“Despite a stressed pandemic year, there is a comfort of sorts in embracing traditions, perhaps it is a hopeful sign that we will get out of this eventually. The Golden Globes are such a sign of both tradition and normal. So, not to trivialize the current state of affairs, it remains a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press. I am proud to be included with my fellow artists, and incredibly proud at the recognition MANK has received across the board today.”

Jim Parsons, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for ‘Hollywood’

“I am honored that the HFPA has recognized my performance in HOLLYWOOD and am proud to be nominated alongside such wonderful actors. Playing Henry Wilson was a unique and incredibly rewarding experience. I share this honor with Ryan Murphy, the remarkable cast, our crew, and Netflix.”