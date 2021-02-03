Golden Globes 2021 nominations: How to watch

Entertainment

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, will be announced Wednesday starting at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson will host the virtual announcement, set to partially air on NBC’s “Today” with remaining categories being announced across “E! News'” digital platforms.

The Golden Globes’ website will also stream the announcement.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. The Golden Globes will take place — virtually or in some fashion — on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC.

TV pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his lifetime of achievement and actress/activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. deMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry.

