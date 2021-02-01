Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans, ‘Big Brother’ alums, are engaged

Entertainment

Former “Big Brother” contestants Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans got engaged.

The pair revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that Crispen popped the question last month and Rummans said yes.

“YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. 1.10.2021 If it’s meant to be, it’ll be,” Rummans wrote in her post. “Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds.”

They shared a YouTube video from the moment Crispen proposed.

The couple met on season 20 of the CBS show. It follows a group of strangers living in a house together 24/7 and cuts off their contact with the outside world as they compete for head of household and other things.