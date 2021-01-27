Halsey reveals she’s pregnant

Entertainment

Surprise! Halsey is pregnant.

The singer, who is active on social media, took to her verified Instagram account Wednesday to share the news that she is expecting her first child.

Halsey posted a series of photos with her showing her baby bump.

“Surprise!,” the caption read along with emojis of a baby bottle, a rainbow and a baby.

She did not share the identity of the father.

In 2019 Halsey denied reports that she was pregnant after photos of her appearing to be thicker around the middle surfaced.

“Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten,” she tweeted. “Still love pancakes.”