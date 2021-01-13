Rapper YFN Lucci facing murder charges after shooting in Atlanta

Entertainment

Rapper YFN Lucci is wanted on multiple charges — including murder — in connection with fatal shooting last month, Atlanta police said Tuesday.

Officers responding to calls of a person shot around 5:20 p.m. on December 10, found James Adams, 28, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his face, the police incident report states. Adams was taken to a hospital where he died.

A short time later, a second victim, Kevin Wright, 32, arrived at an area fire station by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, the report states. Homicide investigators determined the two shootings were likely related.

Three suspects were named in the investigation, including 29-year-old YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, police said.

He is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“The presumption of innocence is a fundamental constitutional right for every citizen. Beyond this, we have no further comment at this time,” YFN Lucci attorney Thomas Reynolds said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

Attempts to reach YFN Lucci or his record label have gone unanswered.

The other two suspects were caught, police said.

An award of up to $5,000 is being offered through Crime Stoppers for the rapper’s arrest and prosecution.

YFN Lucci is an Atlanta-native who is known for his 2017 hit “Everyday We Lit” and 2020’s “Wet. (She got That …).”