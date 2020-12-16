‘The Voice’ crowns a winner

Entertainment

“The Voice” has crowned a new champion.

After a fiercely competitive — but socially distant — season, Team Gwen pulled off its first win with performer Carter Rubin taking the title on Tuesday’s season finale.

At 15, Rubin is among the youngest singers to ever win and the show’s youngest male winner ever. Season 14 champ Brynn Cartelli was also 15 when she won.

“Oh my God, we won!” coach Gwen Stefani exclaimed in a reaction video posted to social media, alongside Rubin. “This is so crazy. We’re trying to understand that this is happening right now.”

Rubin beat out four others in the competition, including John Holiday (from John Legend’s team), Desz (from Kelly Clarkson’s team) and Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan (who were part of Blake Shelton’s team).