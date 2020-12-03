Another familiar face returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Entertainment

Meredith Grey’s death beach party got a new guest in this week’s episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

In the new episode, the doctor (played by Ellen Pompeo) remained in critical condition as she fought the coronavirus and was visited in her Covid-19 dream by the late George O’Malley (T. R. Knight).

Meredith’s dead husband, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), kicked off what is turning into a season of surprise returns with an unannounced appearance in the premiere episode.

Though Knight’s appearance was also unannounced, previews for this week’s episode had teased that another face from the past would be seen again.

Knight left the series at the end of the fifth season, with his character meeting a tragic end after being hit by a bus. (He saved a female stranger by pushing her out of a bus’s path.)

George’s untimely and heroic demise came up when the best friends met again on the beach, where they talked about death, grief and the impact George had on Meredith.

“You changed my life, George. I didn’t say it then, but it’s true,” she told him.

At episode’s end, Meredith remained in rough shape but had been given a treatment under trial. Meanwhile, Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), who viewers learned had the coronavirus in the last episode, took a turn for the worse despite showing signs that he was in for a seemingly mild fight.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays on ABC.